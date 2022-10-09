Kashmir University hosts National Delphic Summit 2022

With an aim to revive art and culture in Jammu and Kashmir, the University of Kashmir hosted the Second National Delphic Summit on Saturday. The university initiated the grand summit to cascade the rich history, art, culture, craft and music of the valley.

Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Saturday inaugurated the Second National Delphic Summit-2022, a movement for fostering understanding for the revival of arts and cultures. Delphic is an international organization just like the Olympics. It belongs to art, craft, culture and music. During this summit delegates and experts that came from different parts of the country called for a revival of arts, and cultures with the active involvement of youth.

The participants of this summit were very much satisfied and demanded more summits in future. "Because these types of events are always playing a tremendous role to increase cultural exchange and delegates of this summit will become ambassadors of the message of harmony and diversity of Jammu and Kashmir," said Sabreen (Student).

Dean Students Welfare KU Prof Aneesa Shafi, who shared the dais, talked in detail about the University's efforts, initiatives and programmes that facilitate students to showcase their creative abilities in vast areas of arts, culture and literary activities. The summit was also supported by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages (JKAACL).

The two-day event titled "Harud: Beautiful Autumn in Kashmir" has been jointly organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Delphic Council, which works under the aegis of the Indian Delphic Council, in collaboration with Kashmir University Department of Students' Welfare (DSW). (ANI)

