Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Heavy snowfall in Pithoragarh, key roads blocked

Heavy snowfall lashed several areas in Dharchula town in Pithoragarh district, leaving up to two feet of snow in the upper areas and blocking key roads near the Nepal border on Sunday, officials said.

ANI | Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 09-10-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 14:49 IST
Uttarakhand: Heavy snowfall in Pithoragarh, key roads blocked
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy snowfall lashed several areas in Dharchula town in Pithoragarh district, leaving up to two feet of snow in the upper areas and blocking key roads near the Nepal border on Sunday, officials said. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) officials said that some roads have been blocked following the continuous snowfall because of which locals and security personnel have been facing problems. They said the Lipulekh road has been closed near Malla Ghat.

Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said they are continuously monitoring the situation. Higher reaches of the state have been receiving snowfall intermittently for the past week. In Darma valley, the last outpost near the China border, last week received more than four feet of snowfall in the mountains at an altitude of 17,500 feet. Security personnel had to patrol the area under extreme circumstances.

Last month, a woman died and about 30 houses were damaged in a cloudburst in the district. The cloudburst flooded the Kali river. Several houses were washed away by the strong current. There were also reports of damage in villages in Nepal. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams had to be deployed to carry out rescue and relief work. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the cloudburst-hit villages and took stock of the rescue work. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022