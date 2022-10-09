Left Menu

CM Yogi holds meeting over COVID-19 management

Ahead of the festival season, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officials over COVID-19 management in the state on Sunday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-10-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 15:01 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath . Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the festival season, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officials over COVID-19 management in the state on Sunday. He directed the officials to create isolation wards in all medical colleges and district hospitals of the state for people infected with dengue and other communicable diseases.

"Home and Health Department will take special care about the festivals and to prevent water-logging anywhere in the state, relief material should be distributed to the affected people in the flood-affected areas through public representatives," CM Yogi said. The home department should be especially vigilant so that no untoward incident should happen anywhere in the state, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

