Tamil Nadu: DMK leader lauds CM Stalin for taking office as party chief

With Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo MK Stalin becoming the President of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the second time, party's Deputy General Secretary I Periyasamy hailed the move and said that the former be the CM for repeated terms in the next 20 years. "This is my challenge, not mere stage speech. I want MK Stalin to be the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the next 20 years. That much he is doing for people. People are also wishing for that," said Periyasamy.

He also dismissed the speculations over alliances being formed in the state and said,"After this General Council Meeting, in Parliament election, they are thinking that a huge alliance will be created. All are saying this alliance, that alliance. If the BJP forms a big alliance that's all. I'm challenging that even if you all join together, DMK can contest alone and defeat you all. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo MK Stalin was re-elected as the President of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the second time, as per official reports.

DMK Senior Leader and Ex. Minister Arcot. Veeraswamy announced his selection today. Meanwhile, Durai Murugan has been selected as the General Secretary of DMK for the second time and T.R.Balu has been selected as the Treasurer of DMK for the second time.

Moreover, DMK Women's wing secretary and MP Kanimozli was also nominated among the DMK Deputy General secretaries. Earlier, Subbulakshmi Jagadhesan held the portfolio. Last month she resigned from the primary membership of the party. (ANI)

