According to the forest department officials, over 210 people were killed in elephant attacks in the state in the last three years.

PTI | Dhamtari | Updated: 09-10-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 15:06 IST
Chhattisgarh: Elderly man trampled to death by wild elephant in Dhamtari
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 65-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at a village in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, a forest official said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Kohka village, under Agladongri village panchayat, on Saturday evening, the official said.

The victim Mahesh Kuldeep was killed by an elephant when he went to work in his paddy field, he said.

On being alerted about the attack, forest officials rushed to the village and provided an immediate relief of Rs 25,000 to kin of the deceased person. The remaining compensation will be disbursed later, the officer said.

Human-elephant conflicts in the northern part of the state have been a major cause for concern since the last one decade and the menace has spread to some districts of the central region over the last few years.

The districts facing the menace are Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Gariaband, Jashpur and Balrampur. According to the forest department officials, over 210 people were killed in elephant attacks in the state in the last three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

