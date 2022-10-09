PM Modi reaches Ahmedabad, to inaugurate multiple projects in Modhera

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Ahmedabad to inaugurate multiple projects and to take part in various programmes in Modhera village in the Mehsana district of Gujarat. In a significant step towards promoting clean energy, PM will declare Modhera as India's first solar-powered village today, said the state government.

Modhera is famous for its Sun temple. According to the Gujarat government, which shared information in a series of tweets, over 1000 solar panels have been installed on the village houses, generating electricity round the clock for the villagers. Significantly they will be provided with solar electricity at zero cost.

The Gujarat government has said that it has ensured the sustainable implementation of various welfare projects in Gujarat, keeping in mind the Prime Minister's vision of increasing the use of renewable energy in India. A protected archaeological site, Modhera's Sun Temple will get a 3-D projection facility on October 9. The solar-powered 3-D projection will be dedicated by PM Modi and will educate visitors about the history of Modhera, the Gujarat government had said.

As part of the project, heritage lighting has been installed on the temple premises. Witnessing the lighting, people can visit the temple from 6 pm to 10 pm. The 3-D projection will operate every evening. Sun Temple is situated at Modhera in the Mehsana district on the river Pushpavati. It was built by King Bhima-I of the Chaulukya dynasty in 1026-27.

In Modhera, PM Modi will preside over a public function where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 3900 crore. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of multiple projects that include four laning of a section of NH-68 from Patan to Gozariya; water treatment plant at Chalasan village of Jotana taluka of Mehsana district; new automated milk powder plant and UHT milk carton plant at Dudhsagar Dairy; Redevelopment & Reconstruction of General Hospital Mehsana; and Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for Mehsana and other districts of North Gujarat, among others.

After the public function, Prime Minister will perform Darshan and Pooja at Modheshwari Mata Temple. He will also visit the Sun temple where he will witness the beautiful projection mapping show. (ANI)

