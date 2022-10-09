Mulayam Singh Yadav quite critical today, on life-saving drugs: Hospital

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav is quite critical today and is on life-saving drugs, informed Gurugram hospital on Sunday. Dr Sanjeev Gupta, Medical Director at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram said that the founder of the Samajwadi Party is being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital by a comprehensive team of specialists.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav is quite critical today and is on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of the hospital by a comprehensive team of specialists," said Dr Gupta. Yadav has been under treatment since August 22 for his regular medical checkups and examinations.

Last week suddenly his health deteriorated after which he was shifted to ICU at Medanta Hospital. The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is 82 years old.

Earlier on Friday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the ailing former UP CM at Medanta hospital in Gurugram. On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav visited the Medanta hospital in Gurugram to check on the health of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also enquired about the health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief had called Mulayam Singh's son Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. The Telangana CM also told the SP chief that he would meet Mulayam Singh after Dussehra.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav enquiring about the health of his father. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about his father Mulayam Singh Yadav's health, said sources.

Born on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence. He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.

In July this year, the Samajwadi Party patriarch's wife Sadhna Gupta passed away. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection. Sadhana Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife. His first wife, Maalti Devi passed away in 2003. Maalti Devi was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)

