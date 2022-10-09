NGO frees mentally ill woman kept in chains by her family for 35 years in UP's Tundla
A non-government organisation has freed a mentally ill woman who was kept in chains by her family members for the past 35 years in Firozabad's Tundla in Uttar Pradesh. The woman has been admitted to the mental hospital in Agra for treatment.
- Country:
- India
A non-government organisation has freed a mentally ill woman who was kept in chains by her family members for the past 35 years in Firozabad's Tundla in Uttar Pradesh. The woman has been admitted to the mental hospital in Agra for treatment. The NGO Seva Bharati, under the leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Anjula Mahour, helped the woman. Her family members had learnt about her illness when she was 17 years old and had kept her in chains.
According to the villagers, she was fed by the family through a crack in the door and was provided with water for her bathing through the window. The woman has been admitted to the mental hospital in Agra for treatment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Agra
- Firozabad
- Tundla
- Bharatiya Janata
- Uttar
ALSO READ
Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram
Farm law is not an ongoing issue: SC on Kisan Mahapanchayat's plea seeking permission to hold satyagraha
ELLE FANNING IS THE AMBASSADOR OF FAME, PACO RABANNE'S NEW FEMININE FRAGRANCE
Instagram testing shopping tab removal from home feed
Seagram’s Imperial Blue's Exclusive Partnership with NorthEast United Football Club Enters 2nd Year