NGO frees mentally ill woman kept in chains by her family for 35 years in UP's Tundla

A non-government organisation has freed a mentally ill woman who was kept in chains by her family members for the past 35 years in Firozabad's Tundla in Uttar Pradesh. The woman has been admitted to the mental hospital in Agra for treatment.

ANI | Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-10-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 16:37 IST
Rescued woman with NGO workers in UP's Firozabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A non-government organisation has freed a mentally ill woman who was kept in chains by her family members for the past 35 years in Firozabad's Tundla in Uttar Pradesh. The woman has been admitted to the mental hospital in Agra for treatment. The NGO Seva Bharati, under the leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Anjula Mahour, helped the woman. Her family members had learnt about her illness when she was 17 years old and had kept her in chains.

According to the villagers, she was fed by the family through a crack in the door and was provided with water for her bathing through the window. The woman has been admitted to the mental hospital in Agra for treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

