Kremlin praises OPEC+ for countering U.S. mayhem in energy markets
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-10-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 16:56 IST
The Kremlin praised OPEC+ for helping to counter what it said was the mayhem sown by the United States in global energy markets.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it is very good that such "balanced, thoughtful and planned work of the countries, which take a responsible position within OPEC, is opposed to the actions of the U.S.".
"This at least balances the mayhem that the Americans are causing," Peskov said, according to Russian news agencies.
