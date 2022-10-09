Left Menu

14 hurt as bus falls off hill in Andhra Pradesh's ASR

Nearly 14 people were injured when a tourist bus carrying them fell off a hill in the Vanajangi village of Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district.

ANI | Alluri Sitharama Raju (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 09-10-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 17:05 IST
14 hurt as bus falls off hill in Andhra Pradesh's ASR
Bus that fell in Andhra Pradesh's ASR (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 14 people were injured when a tourist bus carrying them fell off a hill in the Vanajangi village of Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district. The bus was going from Vishakhapatnam to Paderu when it fell off the hill.

All the injured persons have been rescued and rushed to the hospital. According to the police, an auto was approaching the bus when it lost control and fell off during the heavy rainfall.

Following squally weather over the Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Centre of Amaravati had said that Saturday's cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood is likely to extend up to 5.8km above sea level. It has further issued a weather warning for heavy rainfall at isolated places in the next five days in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema with thunderstorms for today.

For the upcoming two days-- Monday and Tuesday, the forecasting agency has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Rayalaseema and thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in NCAP and Yanam, and SCAP and Rayalaseema. It further predicted heavy rain at isolated places in SCAP and Rayalaseema on Wednesday and Thursday and warned for Thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in NCAP and Yanam, and SCAP and Rayalaseema. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022