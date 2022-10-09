Left Menu

One killed, two injured in blast at power generation plant in Navi Mumbai

One person was killed and two others were injured after a major blast occurred at a power generation plant in Navi Mumbai's Uran on Sunday.

ANI | Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-10-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 17:36 IST
One killed, two injured in blast at power generation plant in Navi Mumbai
Visual of the power genration plant in Navi Mumbai's Uran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and two others were injured after a major blast occurred at a power generation plant in Navi Mumbai's Uran on Sunday. As per the preliminary information, initially three persons-- technician Kundan Patil, worker Vishnu Pail, and Junio Engineer Vivek Dhumale-- were injured in the explosion and were taken to the National Burns Hospital in Airoli.

Investigating Officer Suhas Chauhan informed that the JE Vivek Dhumale has succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Four wanted Maoists held from Bihar's Aurangabad

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Uran

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022