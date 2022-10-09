TotalEnergies says it is ready to hold wage talks in October

French energy group TotalEnergies on Sunday proposed annual wage negotiations to start this month, subject to the end of industrial action that continues to restrict output at some of its sites.

"TotalEnergies calls on everyone to act responsibly so that the company can supply the French people in the best possible conditions", TotalEnergies said in a statement.

The formal wage talks were initially scheduled to start mid-November. Starting them ahead of schedule is one of the key demands of the CGT union behind the strikes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)