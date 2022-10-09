Left Menu

BJP releases candidates' list for upcoming Assembly by-poll in Bihar, Odisha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released the names of its candidates for the upcoming by-election in Assembly constituencies in Bihar and Odisha.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2022 18:52 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released the names of its candidates for the upcoming by-election in Assembly constituencies in Bihar and Odisha. The by-elections are scheduled for Gopalganj and Mokama constituencies in Bihar and Dhamnagar in Odisha.

The BJP has fielded Kusum Devi from Bihar's Gopalganj assembly seat and Sonam Devi has been made a candidate from the Mokama seat. BJP has given a ticket to Suryabanshi Suraj Sithiaprajna from the Dhamnagar (SC) assembly seat of Odisha.

On October 3, the Election Commission of India had announced the schedule for by-elections in seven Assembly constituencies across the states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. As per the release, the assembly constituencies where the elections will take place are 166-Andheri East from Maharashtra, 47-Adampur from Haryana, 93-Munugode from Telangana, 139-Gola Gokranath from Uttar Pradesh and 46-Dhamnagar from Odisha.

The two constituencies of Bihar where the bye-elections will be conducted are 178-Mokama and 101-Gopalganj. The Gazette notification will be issued on October 6. While the polling on the seats will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 6, the release stated.

The release also instructed the authorities to monitor the COVID situation in the respective states and adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour during the conduct of the elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

