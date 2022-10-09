Man, woman found dead in UP forest, police suspect suicide
According to locals, the man and the woman were in a relationship against the wishes of their families.
A man and a woman were found dead in a forest here on Sunday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.
The woman went missing from her house on October 5, according to a complaint lodged by her father at the Shivala Kalan police station on October 7. ''A guard informed police today that the body of a woman is hanging from a tree and the body of a man is lying near it,'' Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Ajra said.
The woman aged 18 and the man who is said to be 19 years old were residents of a village under the Shivala Kalan police station area. ''It appears to be a case of suicide. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after postmortem,'' Ajra said.
According to locals, the man and the woman were in a relationship against the wishes of their families.
