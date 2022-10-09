Fighting Congress presidential polls as country's condition is bad: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress leader and MP Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that he is fighting the Congress Presidential polls because the condition of the country is bad. "I want to fight because the condition in the country is bad. Modi and Shah are doing politics where there is no place for democracy. Agencies like CBI and ED are weakening. To fight them I need to have power. That is why, on the recommendation of delegations, I am fighting the polls," Kharge said while addressing a press conference.

The Congress leader also requested the support of all the delegates in the Congress Presidential polls. "I have come here ahead of the Congress elections. I want to request all the Congress delegates for their help and support. I decided to fight the elections after their support and so far I have been getting a tremendous response. I will be meeting and interacting with all the delegates," Kharge further said.

Kharge further illustrated his political career by saying he has been in politics since his student days and has served in various posts. "I have been in politics since my student days. I have been a member of the Block Congress Committee, an MLA, an MP, a Minister and then reached Rajya Sabha. I have also been the Opposition Leader in Karnataka assembly and then I was made Opposition Leader in Rajya Sabha," Kharge said.

Kharge said that he resigned from the post of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) for following the one person one policy. "I followed one person one post policy, that is why I left my Rajya Sabha LoP post. I would also like to clarify that the Udaipur Declaration will be implemented with help of all."

Responding to the allegation that delegates are making favourable statements, Kharge said, "Delegates are expressing their own views. Delegates can make (such comments). They are not office bearers. There are 9,300 delegates." Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are up against each other in the race for the post of Congress President.

Digvijaya Singh pulled out from the race earlier and extended his support to Kharge, who he said is a senior and respected leader of the party, and against whom he "cannot think of contesting". Singh was the second Congress leader to pull out of the race after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced he would not contest the elections following the political turmoil in his state.

With the Gandhis not running for the top post, the grand old party is all set to get a non-Gandhi president after over 25 years. The results of the party polls will be declared on October 19. (ANI)

