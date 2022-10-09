Left Menu

Indian Army organises 3-day artificial limb camp in J-K's Kupwara

The Indian Army organized a three-day artificial limb fitment and assistance camp for specially-abled persons in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-10-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 20:24 IST
Artificial limb camp organised in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Army organized a three-day artificial limb fitment and assistance camp for specially-abled persons in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The camp was organised in association with Jaipur-based NGO, Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) from October 7 to 9 at Uddan School, Durgmulla Garrison in Kupwara district.

According to PRO (Defence) Srinagar, over 350 people benefitted from the camp. "The beneficiaries were provided with 20 wheelchairs, 162 hearing aids and 28 different types of crutches. In addition to the equipment, a team of prosthetics technicians was also present, who assessed amputees and the specially-abled and fitted artificial limbs to 23 beneficiaries. 141 calipers where also provided to individuals affected by Polio and other deformities," the statement reads.

This was the second time that a camp for specially-abled persons was organized at such a large scale in the Durgmulla area of Kupwara District. Local citizens visited the camp from remote areas of Machil, Keren and Tangdhar regions as well as remote villages of Warsun and Awoora of Kupwara.

The citizens felt the Camp was a great step towards amelioration of the conditions of the disabled persons in North Kashmir. (ANI)

