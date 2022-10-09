Left Menu

Indian Army personnel rescue 6 civilians from burning van in Assam

Troops of the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army rescued five passengers and the driver of a passenger carrier which caught fire on NH 515 near Rayang area in Dhemaji district of Assam on Saturday.

ANI | Dhemaji (Assam) | Updated: 09-10-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 21:23 IST
Indian Army personnel rescue 6 civilians from burning van in Assam
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Troops of the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army rescued five passengers and the driver of a passenger carrier which caught fire on NH 515 near Rayang area in Dhemaji district of Assam on Saturday. According to the Indian Army, the passengers under shock and trauma were moved to a safe location and traffic congestion building up near the site was restored to normalcy.

"The prompt response by the team from Red Shield Eagles ensured timely evacuation of civilians and dousing of fire which otherwise could have led to grave injuries to the passengers," the Army said in a statement. The response of the team has gone a long way in reaffirming the faith of the local populace in the Indian Army towards Nation Building and assistance to the locals, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022