'Won't allow infringement on their space': Truck fined for hitting rhino in Kaziranga

A truck was fined for hitting a rhinoceros on a highway in the Kaziranga National Park area in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday, stressing that his government will not allow infringement on their space.Sharing CCTV footage of the incident on National Highway 37, Sarma tweeted that his government was working on an elevated corridor to address such accidents.In the 10-second video, a rhinoceros was seen hit by a truck after it suddenly came onto the highway.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-10-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 22:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
A truck was fined for hitting a rhinoceros on a highway in the Kaziranga National Park area in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday, stressing that his government will not allow infringement on their space.

Sharing CCTV footage of the incident on National Highway 37, Sarma tweeted that his government was working on an elevated corridor to address such accidents.

In the 10-second video, a rhinoceros was seen hit by a truck after it suddenly came onto the highway. After being hit, the rhino tried to get up but stumbled and fell down. A while later, it managed to get up again and limp back to the forest.

''Rhinos are our special friends; we'll not allow any infringement on their space,'' he tweeted. ''In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari the Rhino survived; vehicle intercepted & fined. Meanwhile in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga we're working on a special 32-km elevated corridor,'' he added.

The speed limit at the Haldibari corridor, where the incident happened, is 40 km per hour but the truck was speeding at 52 km per hour, a forest official said.

The elevated corridor will be built from Jakhalabandha to Bokakhat for protecting wildlife and promoting tourism at the park, officials said.

