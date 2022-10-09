Left Menu

Moose Wala murder: Woman who helped accused Deepak Tinu escape, held

In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police on Sunday arrested a woman accomplice of Deepak Tinu, an accused in the singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case from Mumbai airport.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-10-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 22:26 IST
Deepak Tinu's woman accomplice arrested by Punjab Police (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police on Sunday arrested a woman accomplice of Deepak Tinu, an accused in the singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case from Mumbai airport. Acting on intelligence input, Punjab Police nabbed the woman while she was on her way to the Maldives.

Police said efforts to nab Tinu are underway. According to Punjab Police, the woman had helped Deepak in escaping the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) from Mansa.

Deepak Tinu is an aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and is one of the main accused in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Tinu escaped from police custody in Mansa district last week. Tinu managed to ditch Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) officials when he was being brought from Kapurthala Jail to Mansa on remand in a private vehicle Saturday night, police said.

"Tinu was being brought to Mansa's CIA staff office from Kapurthala Jail when he escaped from custody. The accused had to be probed in connection with the Moose Wala murder case," Mansa police said. Moose Wala, 28, was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Mansa, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. The Punjabi singer was shot at point-blank range and was declared brought dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital.

The killers fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals. The investigation suggested Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of the daylight killing. His close aide Goldy Brar, who is said to be based in Canada, is also under investigation in this case. Police have issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar through Interpol.

Moose Wala had fought an election from Mansa in the last assembly election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

