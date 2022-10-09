Left Menu

Two lovers found dead in Bijnor in suspected case of suicide

Two lovers were found dead in Bijnor in an alleged case of suicide, with the body of the girl who left her home found hanging from a tree.

ANI | Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-10-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 22:33 IST
Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Arj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"The body of a girl was found hanging on a tree and the body of a boy was found nearby. A bike, a bag, two phones, and a bottle of insecticide were also recovered from the site. Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem," the Additional SP said. He also informed that both were lovers and prime facie the case looks like a suicide.

"Questioning revealed that the girl had left her house on October 5. A missing report had been filed by the family on October 7. Both were lovers and prima facie it looks like a case of suicide. However, the matter is being probed for any other angle," the Additional SP further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

