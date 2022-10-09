Two lovers found dead in Bijnor in suspected case of suicide

Two lovers were found dead in Bijnor in an alleged case of suicide, with the body of the girl who left her home found hanging from a tree. Ram Arj, the Additional Superintendent of Police informed ANI that the body of the girl was found hanging on a tree.

"The body of a girl was found hanging on a tree and the body of a boy was found nearby. A bike, a bag, two phones, and a bottle of insecticide were also recovered from the site. Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem," the Additional SP said. He also informed that both were lovers and prime facie the case looks like a suicide.

"Questioning revealed that the girl had left her house on October 5. A missing report had been filed by the family on October 7. Both were lovers and prima facie it looks like a case of suicide. However, the matter is being probed for any other angle," the Additional SP further said. (ANI)

