Laurent Blanc appointed Olympique Lyonnais coach until 2024 - Ligue 1 club statement

Former France defender Laurent Blanc has been appointed Olympique Lyonnais coach until 2024, replacing of Peter Bosz, the Ligue 1 club said in a statement.

Blanc, 56, previously coached Girondins de Bordeaux, France, Paris St Germain and Qatar's Al-Rayyan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)