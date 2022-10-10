Left Menu

Laurent Blanc appointed Olympique Lyonnais coach until 2024 - Ligue 1 club statement

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2022 01:14 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 01:14 IST
Laurent Blanc appointed Olympique Lyonnais coach until 2024 - Ligue 1 club statement

Former France defender Laurent Blanc has been appointed Olympique Lyonnais coach until 2024, replacing of Peter Bosz, the Ligue 1 club said in a statement.

Blanc, 56, previously coached Girondins de Bordeaux, France, Paris St Germain and Qatar's Al-Rayyan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022