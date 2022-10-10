Laurent Blanc appointed Olympique Lyonnais coach until 2024 - Ligue 1 club statement
Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2022 01:14 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 01:14 IST
Former France defender Laurent Blanc has been appointed Olympique Lyonnais coach until 2024, replacing of Peter Bosz, the Ligue 1 club said in a statement.
Blanc, 56, previously coached Girondins de Bordeaux, France, Paris St Germain and Qatar's Al-Rayyan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
German leader continues Gulf tour with stops in UAE, Qatar
Fire breaks out at world's biggest produce market in Paris
Qatar Fund for Development renews partnership with $10 million for UNDP Accelerator Labs
Soccer-Van Gaal unhappy with Dutch display but confident for Qatar
Qatar says inflationary pressures impacting oil and gas industry