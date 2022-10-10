Grant Robertson departs with business delegation to US

Grant Robertson departs this evening with a business delegation to New York, after which he will travel to Washington DC for meetings.

"The New York leg of the trip has been developed by Air New Zealand alongside their new non-stop service from Auckland. It presents an opportunity to continue promoting New Zealand's Reconnection Strategy and strengthen business ties in the United States," Grant Robertson said.

"It also provides a valuable opportunity to engage with Kiwi business leaders and highlight New Zealand's tourism offerings on the world stage."

The Finance Minister will attend the World Bank and International Monetary Fund annual meetings in Washington DC. He will also meet with the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, senior officials from the Biden administration and Finance Ministers from around the world.

"These meetings provide an opportunity to engage with counterparts on geopolitical issues, including matters relating to New Zealand's and the Pacific's economic security, trade, the recovery from COVID-19 and ongoing matters such as supply chain issues, global inflation and Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

"We are all facing an uncertain global economic environment, and I am keen to hear the insights and perspectives of other countries on their approach and to share New Zealand's story with them."

"This trip is a great opportunity to reconnect in person with the US Government, international financial institutions, APEC, and our partners in the Asia-Pacific region as we look to reconnect New Zealand to the world and strengthen relationships with our business and trade partners," Grant Robertson said.

The Minister will return to New Zealand on October 18.

