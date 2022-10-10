Left Menu

Accelerate relief work in flood-affected areas: UP CM to officials

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-10-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 11:39 IST
Accelerate relief work in flood-affected areas: UP CM to officials
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday directed officials to speed up the relief work in the districts affected by unseasonal heavy rains in the state.

Adityanath has also directed officials to remain in the field to oversee the relief work in the districts affected by the unseasonal and excessive rains and conduct inspections in the waterlogged areas, an officials spokesperson said here.

The chief minister also directed officials to provide immediate assistance to people in the flood-affected areas, take them to safe places and make proper arrangements for their stay and food.

Unseasonal rains have been lashing various districts of Uttar Pradesh for the past several days, causing floods and waterlogging in many places. He has also directed the officers of all concerned departments including Revenue, Police, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Urban Development, Medical and Health, and Animal Husbandry to be active in conducting relief operations.

In waterlogged areas, pumps should be used to flush out the water in the affected areas, he said.

According to a report by the Relief Commissioner's office, at present more than 650 villages in 16 districts are affected by floods in the state. About 5.8 lakh people have been affected due to the inundation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022