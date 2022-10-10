Mulayam Singh's death is end of an era in Indian politics: Amit Shah

New Delhi, October 10 (ANI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed condolences over the demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, terming the tragedy an end of an era in Indian politics. Shah took to Twitter to express his grief and said that the Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will always be remembered as a 'grassroots leader'.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav ji remained active in politics for decades with his unique political skills. During the Emergency, he raised his voice for the restoration of democracy. He will always be remembered as a grassroots leader. His death marks the end of an era in Indian politics," Shah tweeted in Hindi. "I express my condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. May God give place to the departed soul at his feet. peace peace peace."

The veteran Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away while undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital (Gurugram) at 8. 16 am today. The Samajwadi Party patriarch's condition had been "quite critical" for the past few weeks and he was on life-saving drugs.

SP chief and Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav confirmed the news of the leader's death on Twitter. "Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe - Akhilesh Yadav," he tweeted from the party's official handle. Soon after learning about the demise of the Samajwadi Party founder, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recollected his relationship with the veteran leader and tweeted, "Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people's problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr Lohia."

Born on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence. He was elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.

In July this year, the Samajwadi Party patriarch's wife Sadhna Gupta passed away after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)