Bank of England launches temporary expanded collateral repo facility

The Bank of England said on Monday it would launch a temporary expanded collateral repo facility to help banks ease liquidity pressures facing their client funds caught up in the recent market turmoil which threatened pension funds.

The liquidity insurance operations will run beyond the end of this week, the bank said.

