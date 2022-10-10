Left Menu

Bank of England launches temporary expanded collateral repo facility

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-10-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 11:43 IST
Bank of England launches temporary expanded collateral repo facility
Bank of England Image Credit: Pixabay
The Bank of England said on Monday it would launch a temporary expanded collateral repo facility to help banks ease liquidity pressures facing their client funds caught up in the recent market turmoil which threatened pension funds.

The liquidity insurance operations will run beyond the end of this week, the bank said.

Also Read: ANALYSIS-Under water: how the Bank of England threw markets a lifeline

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

