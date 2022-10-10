Delhi: One person shot dead while returning home

Left Menu

In yet another shocking incident, a man was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in the Bindapur area of Delhi early Monday, police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 13:07 IST
Representative image. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In yet another shocking incident, a man was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in the Bindapur area of Delhi early Monday, police said. Mohit Arora, 32, was attacked when he was returning home in Manas Kunj in Uttam Nagar from his shop on a two-wheeler around 12.30 am, they said, adding that one of the assailants opened fire at Arora leaving him gravely injured.

Arora was rushed to an area hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors, an official said. "Police reached the spot after a call was received and a case has been registered against the unidentified accused," the official said.

Delhi Police have formed teams to nab the accused and further investigation is underway. Recently, two persons, aged 18, were arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with a murder in Jahangirpuri. The accused, identified as Noni and Sachin, had allegedly stabbed a person in the chest in the same area.

Another person was killed during a firing incident in Raju Park in the Devli area in South Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

