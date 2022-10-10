Left Menu

FTSE 100 falls as Kyiv explosions spark risk-off mood

British power companies Centrica, SSE and Drax fell more than 3% each after the Financial Times reported the UK government was pressing ahead with plans to cap revenues of renewable electricity generators. The widespread selling came even as the Bank of England moved to ease concerns about the expiry of its emergency programme at the end of this week to calm turmoil in the government bond market, including a doubling of the maximum size of its planned debt buy-back on Monday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-10-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 13:10 IST
FTSE 100 falls as Kyiv explosions spark risk-off mood
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's blue-chip stock index fell for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, amid a wider risk-off sentiment triggered by massive explosions that shook the Ukrainian capital and other cities.

The FTSE 100 index fell 0.5% by 0720 GMT, while the domestically focussed midcap FTSE 250 index dropped 0.8%. The attacks were the most intense to hit Kyiv, in apparent Russian revenge strikes after President Vladimir Putin declared an explosion on the bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack.

Airlines were among the top decliners, with shares of British Airways-operator IAG, Wizz Air and easyJet down between 2.3% and 4.1%. British power companies Centrica, SSE and Drax fell more than 3% each after the Financial Times reported the UK government was pressing ahead with plans to cap revenues of renewable electricity generators.

The widespread selling came even as the Bank of England moved to ease concerns about the expiry of its emergency programme at the end of this week to calm turmoil in the government bond market, including a doubling of the maximum size of its planned debt buy-back on Monday. Among gainers, student housing provider Unite Group rose 3.2% after providing a trading update.

DS Smith jumped 7.9% after the card board maker forecast overall annual performance ahead of its expectations, helped by strong revenue growth and cost-cuts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022