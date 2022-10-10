Left Menu

Maharashtra: Man apprehended for stealing former Chief Minister's mobile

A man arrested for allegedly stealing the mobile phone of the former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde on October 6 was sent for judicial custody, said the officials on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-10-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 13:51 IST
A man arrested for allegedly stealing the mobile phone of the former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde on October 6 was sent for judicial custody, said the officials on Monday. The accused has been identified as Mandar Pramod Gurav and was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and has now been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Officials also said that the accused is a resident of Sushil Kumar Shinde's constituency, Solapur. Gaurav allegedly had stolen the mobile phone of the veteran congress leader CM Sushil Kumar Shinde while the latter was travelling on the train to Mumbai.

"The accused was travelling in the same compartment with the minister. Former Maharashtra CM Shinde went to the toilet before reaching Dadar station and left his phone on the seat. The accused took the opportunity of advantage and tried to steal the mobile phone of the former CM of Maharashtra", GRP Dadar said. The accused was caught red-handed by Kumar's daughter informed the officials.

According to the Railway Police, the accused was produced before the court on October 6. The court had ordered the accused into Police custody for a day. (ANI)

