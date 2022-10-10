KCR, YS Jagan Reddy express grief over Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed grief over the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday, saying the veteran politician worked for the welfare of the poor all his life. Conveying his deepest condolences to Mulayam Singh's son Akhilesh Yadav and family members, Rao said the Samajwadi party founder was a secularist who came into politics with the inspiration of great leaders like Ram Manohar Lohia and Raj Narayan, according to an official statement.

The Telangana CM added that Mulayam Singh worked for the welfare of the poor and weaker sections throughout his life. Janata Dal (Secular) national president H D Devegowda also condoled Mulayam Singh's death.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my long-time colleague and friend Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav. My condolences to his family and followers. He was deeply committed to secular and socialist political traditions. Will miss him very much," he tweeted. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, too, expressed grief. He said "netaji" has played an important role in national politics and was revered by marginalised sections and minorities. According to an official statement, Jagan Reddy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

TDP leader and former Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called Mulayam Singh a "gentleman" and added the SP chief was an "OBC stalwart". "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. I lost a dear brother today. Over 4 decades, I have had the fortune of spending plenty of time with the OBC stalwart who always impressed me with his charm, humility & deep understanding of Indian politics," tweeted Naidu.

"A rare gentleman, he was polite, and quietly went about achieving his socialist goals that transformed the lives of millions, becoming a much-loved mass leader in the journey. Deepest condolences to Yadav Akhilesh Ji, his family and the people of Uttar Pradesh. Om Shanthi," he added. Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at a Gurugram Hospital on Monday aged 82. The SP leader was in critical condition for the past few days.

Born on November 22, 1939, he was one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)