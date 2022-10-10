Left Menu

German gas commission proposes two-stage plan to ease price pain

The December relief would be worth 5 billion euros ($4.85 billion) and the total plan should cost some 96 billion, the commission said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-10-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 14:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Germany

Germany's expert commission, charged with drawing up plans to ease the impact of high gas prices on consumers, proposed a two-stage model on Monday including a one-off payment in December followed by a brake on gas and heating prices.

The brake would reduce the gas price to 12 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) from March of next year to April 2024 on 80% of usage. The December relief would be worth 5 billion euros ($4.85 billion) and the total plan should cost some 96 billion, the commission said. ($1 = 1.0303 euros)

Also Read: Germany summons Iranian ambassador for talks on protests

