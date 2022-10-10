Left Menu

UK to publish fiscal plan and forecasts on Oct. 31

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-10-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 14:44 IST
Kwasi Kwarteng Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain will publish its medium term fiscal plan and independent budget forecasts on Oct. 31, the Treasury said on Monday.

The government had been due to set out the plan, which builds on a mini-budget in September, on Nov. 23. Markets reacted badly to the September announcement however and the lack of accompanying independent forecasts, heaping pressure on finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng to act faster to set out how the government would pay for tax cuts, and what their long-term impact would be.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

