EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slide on rate hike, growth worries

Emerging market stocks slid 1.5% on Monday as geopolitical worries added to investors' nerves about a global recession, while South Africa's rand hit its lowest in more than two years on worries about the impact of more power cuts.

China stocks slumped after a week-long holiday, with chip stocks tumbling 7.1% after the U.S. published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment. MSCI's index of emerging market stocks extended losses to a second straight session after logging its first weekly gain since August on Friday.

As investors ramped up bets for a fourth 75 basis points hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve following data that showed a tight U.S. labour market, the dollar rallied and pressured currencies of the developing world. South Africa's rand fell 0.5% after struggling state utility Eskom said it would resume rolling power cuts from Monday till Wednesday during night-time to attend to unplanned breakdowns and replenish generation capacity. The currency has lost 12% so far this year.

"Risk appetite is on a roller coaster. It's a constant trickle of several factors," said Cristian Maggio, head of portfolio strategy at TD Securities. "Concerns about recession, inflation, global growth compounded with global geopolitical tensions, the escalation in Russia, Ukraine..."

Massive explosions that shook the Ukrainian capital and other cities also weighed on sentiment. The attacks were apparent Russian revenge strikes after President Vladimir Putin declared an explosion on the bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack. The Russian rouble weakened in early Moscow trade, sliding to the 62 mark against the dollar for the first time in nearly three weeks, while the main stock index slumped 3.9%.

Turkey's lira was flat in record-low territory. It had fallen up 0.7% in the session after President Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Saturday that the central bank would continue to cut its policy rates every month for as long as he stayed in power. This comes after the central bank surprised markets by cutting rates twice in the last two months despite runaway inflation. The head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development questioned Turkey's unconventional policy as it creates challenges in anchoring inflation expectations.

Turkey's unemployment rate dropped 0.4 percentage points month-on-month to 9.6% in August Central and eastern European stocks and currencies slipped amid escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)