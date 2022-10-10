PM Modi targets Nehru over Kashmir
- Country:
- India
Sardar Patel resolved issues of merger of other princely states, but "one person" could not resolve the Kashmir issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, in a veiled attack on Pandit Nehru.
Addressing a rally here ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections due this year-end, Modi also said has was able to resolve the long-pending Kashmir issue as he is walking in the footsteps of Sardar Patel.
"Sardar saheb persuaded all the princely states to merge with India. But another person handled this one issue of Kashmir," Modi said, without naming India's first prime minister.
"As I am following the footsteps of Sardar saheb, I have values of the land of Sardar and that was the reason I resolved the problem of Kashmir and paid true tributes to Sardar Patel," Modi said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sardar Patel
- Narendra Modi
- India
- Kashmir
- Modi
- Gujarat Assembly
ALSO READ
India really matters more in this polarised world: EAM Jaishankar
Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar
India to work with G20 members to address issues of debt, food and energy security: Jaishankar in UN
India on side of peace and will remain firmly there: Jaishankar on Russia-Ukraine war
India a valuable partner to meet key challenges: Maldives FM at special UNGA event