North Macedonian government agrees $340 mln winter support package

The government of North Macedonia has agreed a 350 million euro ($339.47 million) package to offset the economic impacts of an energy crisis during the winter by helping companies maintain liquidity and vulnerable groups to keep basic life standards. "We have adopted a new set of measures to deal with the energy and price crisis worth over 350 million euros, for which the economic impact is expected to be even greater," Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said late on Sunday.

In March, the government approved measures worth 400 million euros to help citizens and companies withstand the impact of the Ukraine war on the economy. Kovacevski said that companies will be released from paying the value-added tax for imports of gas and electricity and will continue to receive favorable loans for energy efficiency projects.

Subsidies of 80% on the price of electricity for households will continue until the end of the year. Pensions will rise by 6.8% for 330,000 pensioners as well as contributions to vulnerable groups, Kovacevski said. The government will support the rise of salaries in some parts of the public and private sector and provide additional funds for farmers, he said.

North Macedonia's inflation rate in August was 16.8% higher than the year before, with the average inflation rate in the period January to August at 11.6%, according to the state statistics office. In September, the finance ministry issued registered notes worth of 250 million euros on the international capital markets with a favorable interest rate of 3.75% above the six-month Euribor rate. ($1 = 1.0310 euros)

