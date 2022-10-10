Left Menu

Union rejects TotalEnergies offer as petrol stations run dry

Another CGT official said the walkouts would also continue at two Esso France refineries ahead of talks scheduled for Monday. The supply situation in France deteriorated over the weekend and almost a third of the country's petrol stations had problems getting deliveries of at least one fuel product on average on Sunday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-10-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 15:08 IST
Union rejects TotalEnergies offer as petrol stations run dry
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

The strikes that have hit French oil refineries and storage sites will continue on Monday, with workers at TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil's Esso France sticking to their positions as petrol stations run dry throughout the country.

The strikes have added to pressure on President Emmanuel Macron's government, which is already facing discontent from the public over inflation and higher household bills. "It will be continued across the board," said a CGT official at TotalEnergies, a day after the French company offered to bring forward wage talks in an effort to end a dispute that has been dragging on for about two weeks.

The union on Monday said that the TotalEnergies offer to engage in wage talks this month on condition that strikes end was a form of "blackmail". Another CGT official said the walkouts would also continue at two Esso France refineries ahead of talks scheduled for Monday.

The supply situation in France deteriorated over the weekend and almost a third of the country's petrol stations had problems getting deliveries of at least one fuel product on average on Sunday. Website mon-essence.fr said that more than 2,000 service stations have run dry, citing data reported by roughly 3,000 users since Thursday.

The situation is particularly strained in the north and the region around Paris, where queues at functioning stations caused traffic jams spreading over several kilometres, according to media reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022