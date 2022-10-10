Left Menu

Kremlin: Putin to meet U.N. nuclear watchdog chief in Russia on Tuesday

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-10-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 15:16 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog Rafael Grossi on Tuesday in Russia.

Grossi heads the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) which has for months been pushing Kyiv and Moscow to agree to a demilitarised zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Putin will also meet the President of the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

