Assam: Mother elephant, her calf die after being hit by train in Jorhat

A female elephant and her calf were killed after being hit by the Rajdhani Express near Kharikatia railway station in Assam's Jorhat district, officials said on Monday. The accident happened when a herd of elephants were crossing the railway tracks on Sunday night, they said, adding that the female elephant was 22 years old and the calf was 10 months old.

"The forest department had alerted railway officials about the movement of wild elephants and requested them to ensure that trains slowed down while passing the area. But they did not do that," Jorhat district forest officer Biken Pegu told ANI. "One female elephant and her calf were killed. We will investigate and take action as per law," Pegu added.

On Wednesday, an adult wild elephant died after coming in contact with a live electrical wire in the Sanfan forest range of Gossaigaon town in Kokrajhar district. The incident happened when a herd of wild elephants ventured outside the forest area searching for food. After receiving the information, a team rushed to the scene and examined the elephant but it had died, officials said.

Another wild elephant was electrocuted in the Kamrup district of Assam recently. At least five elephants have died in recent years after accidentally coming into contact with live wires in Gudalur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (ANI)

