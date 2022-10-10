Italy condemns Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities
Italy is "appalled by vile" Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, Italy's Foreign Ministry said on Monday on Twitter, reiterating its "unwavering and steadfast support" for Ukraine.
Several Ukrainian cities were left without power or water supplies after dozens of Russian missiles hit cities across the country on Monday morning in what was seen as a revenge attack for the explosion on a key bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula over the weekend.
