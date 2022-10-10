King Charles offers condolences to Ireland after petrol station explosion

Britain's King Charles offered his condolences on Monday to those who lost loves ones in an explosion at a petrol station in the Irish county of Donegal.

"My wife and I were filled with immense sadness when we heard of that appallingly tragic explosion at Creeslough, County Donegal," Charles said in a statement of the explosion on Friday that has left 10 dead.

"However inadequate this may be under such shattering circumstances, we wanted you to know that our most heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences are with those families and friends who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)