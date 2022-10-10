Left Menu

UAE president to meet Russia's Putin on Tuesday -WAM

The decision by Saudi-led OPEC and its Russia-led allies, the grouping known as OPEC+, has further strained relations between Washington and its traditional Gulf allies in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, sources have said. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration had pushed hard to prevent the production cut, hoping to keep a lid on gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections in which his Democratic Party could lose control of Congress.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-10-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 16:00 IST
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan Image Credit: Wikipedia
United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan will travel to Russia on Tuesday to meet with President Vladimir Putin, UAE state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

The announcement came less than a week after OPEC+, a group of oil producers that includes the UAE and Russia, agreed steep oil production cuts in defiance of U.S. pressure. The decision by Saudi-led OPEC and its Russia-led allies, the grouping known as OPEC+, has further strained relations between Washington and its traditional Gulf allies in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, sources have said.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration had pushed hard to prevent the production cut, hoping to keep a lid on gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections in which his Democratic Party could lose control of Congress. Biden flew to Jeddah in July for a Gulf summit to try to mend relations, but left without securing a deal for higher oil production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

