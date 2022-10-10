Left Menu

German government welcomes gas commission proposals: spokesperson

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-10-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 16:06 IST
German government welcomes gas commission proposals: spokesperson
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German government expressed its support for proposals by an expert commission that was charged with drawing up plans to ease the impact of high gas prices on consumers, its spokesperson said on Monday.

Germany will work urgently on implementing the proposals while showing solidarity with other European countries on the energy issue, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

