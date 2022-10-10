German government welcomes gas commission proposals: spokesperson
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-10-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 16:06 IST
The German government expressed its support for proposals by an expert commission that was charged with drawing up plans to ease the impact of high gas prices on consumers, its spokesperson said on Monday.
Germany will work urgently on implementing the proposals while showing solidarity with other European countries on the energy issue, the spokesperson said.
