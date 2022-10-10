Left Menu

Germany to deliver air defence system to Ukraine within days -defence ministry

"The renewed missile fire on Kyiv and the many other cities show how important it is to supply Ukraine with air defence systems quickly," Lambrecht said in a statement. "Russia's attacks with missiles and drones terrorize the civilian population in particular.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-10-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 16:07 IST
Germany to deliver air defence system to Ukraine within days -defence ministry
Christine Lambrecht Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will deliver the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defence systems to Ukraine within days, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday. "The renewed missile fire on Kyiv and the many other cities show how important it is to supply Ukraine with air defence systems quickly," Lambrecht said in a statement.

"Russia's attacks with missiles and drones terrorize the civilian population in particular. That is why we are now providing support especially with air defence weapons." Russia pounded cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and knocking out power and heat, in apparent revenge strikes after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a blast on Russia's bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022