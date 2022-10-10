National Investigation Agency serves FIR copy, arrested memo to lawyers of PFI associate

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that a FIR copy and an arresting memo have been served to the petitioner/alleged associate of Popular Front of India (PFI). The Bench of Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta on Monday was also informed by the lawyers of the petitioner that the remand application copy has still not been served to the petitioner. After noting the submissions, the Delhi High Court adjourned the matter to November.

The court also noted the submissions that the NIA will produce several accused in the case before the trial court today itself. The petitioner Mohammed Yusuff alleged that PFI associate along with others arrested by NIA during the multiple raids conducted on September 22 this year.

Delhi High Court on last week sought a response from the NIA on a plea moved by an alleged associate of the PFI, who was recently arrested, for non-supply of FIR copy, ground of arrest documents, and remand application. Recently in a major crackdown against PFI, over 106 PFI members were arrested in multiple raids carried out by a joint team of NIA, ED and state police across 11 states.

NIA in a press statement issued in regard to searches and arrests across India on Popular Front of India (PFI) stated that the searches were jointly conducted by the ED, NIA, and the State Police forces across India. NIA carried out searches in 93 locations of 15 states of India viz Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar, and Manipur.

These searches were conducted at the houses and offices of the top PFI leaders and members in connection with 5 cases registered by the NIA following continued inputs and evidence that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in the funding of terrorism and terrorist activities, organizing training camps for providing armed training and radicalizing people to join banned organizations. NIA also said that a large number of criminal cases have been registered by different states over the last few years against the PFI and its leaders and members for their involvement in many violent acts.

Criminal violent acts carried out by PFI such as chopping off the hand of a college professor, cold-blooded killings of persons associated with organizations espousing other faiths, collection of explosives to target prominent people and places, support to Islamic State, and destruction of public property have had a demonstrative effect of striking terror in the minds of the citizens. Over 106 Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres were arrested on Thursday in a joint operation conducted by the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate, and state police forces across 11 states in the country's multiple locations. (ANI)

