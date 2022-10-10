Britain sanctions Iran's "Morality Police" using human rights laws

Britain said it had sanctioned Iran's "so-called Morality Police", saying the force had used threats of detention and violence to control what Iranian women wear and how they behave in public.

"These sanctions send a clear message to the Iranian authorities – we will hold you to account for your repression of women and girls and for the shocking violence you have inflicted on your own people," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

