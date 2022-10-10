Left Menu

Haryana: 25 farmers fined for burning crop residue in Kurukshetra

Twenty-five farmers in Haryanas Kurukshetra district have been fined for burning crop residue, officials said on Monday.Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma said information about crop residue burning at 33 places was received via satellite images from the Agriculture department and through eight other means.

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 10-10-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 18:02 IST
Haryana: 25 farmers fined for burning crop residue in Kurukshetra
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-five farmers in Haryana's Kurukshetra district have been fined for burning crop residue, officials said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma said information about crop residue burning at 33 places was received via satellite images from the Agriculture department and through eight other means. Based on this information, a team of the Agriculture department visited the spots and confirmed that crop residue was set on fire at 25 places, while the remaining eight places could not be traced, the official said. Taking immediate action, Agriculture department officials imposed fines of Rs 62,500. They also made those who had set crop residue on fire aware of its harmful effects on environment, he said.

Burning paddy residue causes pollution and has been banned by the government.

Sharma said the farmers of Kurukshetra should take advantage of the government's schemes for managing crop residue. A special awareness campaign is also being run and camps have been organized in more than 158 villages, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022