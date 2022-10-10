Left Menu

Eleven killed, 64 hurt in Russian attacks - Ukrainian State Emergency Service

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 18:15 IST
At least 11 people were killed and 64 wounded in Russian missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

It said on the Telegram messaging app that four regions had no electricity following the attacks - Lviv, Poltava, Sumy and Ternopil - and that the electricity supply had been partially disrupted in other parts of the country.

