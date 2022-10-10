Left Menu

Nord Stream 2 reduces pressure in one gas line as safety precaution

It said further safety steps "are subject to the pipeline survey results and discussions with the relevant authorities." Still-unexplained ruptures were discovered last month on three of the four gas lines that make up the Nord Stream 1 and 2 under-sea pipelines. Russia has blamed the United States and its allies for attacking the pipelines, while the European Union is investigating the possible cause of the ruptures.

The operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline said on Monday it performed a controlled depressurisation of one of the two gas lines as a safety measure.

