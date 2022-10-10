Left Menu

RSS-backed BKS announces farmer rally in Delhi, demands removal of GST on agri equipment, fertilisers

We will also press for our demand that Kisan Samman Rashi should also be increased keeping inflation in mind, Reddy said at a press conference here.He also said several programmes will be held in October and November to aware people about the issues and the rally.BKS general secretary Mohini Mohan Mishra said farmers from across the country will participate in the rally on December 19 and draw the attention of the government towards their condition.Agricultural input cost has risen substantially due to 18 per cent GST on agricultural equipment and fertilisers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 18:48 IST
RSS-backed BKS announces farmer rally in Delhi, demands removal of GST on agri equipment, fertilisers
  • Country:
  • India

The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) on Monday announced a protest rally of farmers in the national capital on December 19 to press their demands for increasing financial assistance under the PM Kisan scheme and removing GST on agricultural equipment and fertilisers.

BKS all-India secretary K Sai Reddy said the national executive, at its meeting in the city on October 8 and 9, decided that financial stability of farmers is paramount and to ensure that necessary steps must be taken.

''In the meeting we have decided to hold a massive protest rally -- 'Kisan Garjana Rally' -- in Delhi on December 19 and demand the central government to remove GST on agriculture inputs. We will also press for our demand that Kisan Samman Rashi should also be increased keeping inflation in mind,” Reddy said at a press conference here.

He also said several programmes will be held in October and November to aware people about the issues and the rally.

BKS general secretary Mohini Mohan Mishra said farmers from across the country will participate in the rally on December 19 and draw the attention of the government towards their condition.

''Agricultural input cost has risen substantially due to 18 per cent GST on agricultural equipment and fertilisers. Despite this, farmers do not get the price of crops he deserves. So it has become imperative that this GST should be removed and the Kisan Samman Rashi should be increased in accordance with inflation,” Mishra said.

Mishra also demanded that fertiliser subsidy should be given directly in the accounts of farmers.

He said farmers are leaving agriculture and looking for other options because of the neglect by the government and less profit in farming.

So there is a need to take such measures so that they do not leave agriculture and live their lives with dignity. The government talks about farmers and doubling their income, so it should take these steps to ensure farmer welfare, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022