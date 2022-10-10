PM Modi unveils projects of over Rs 8000 crore in Bharuch, lays foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple projects worth over Rs 8000 crore at Amod, Bharuch in Gujarat. He laid the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park at Jambusar, Deep Sea Pipeline Project at Dahej, Phase 1 of Ankleshwar Airport and the development of Multilevel Industrial Sheds at Ankleshwar and Panoli.

The Prime Minister also dedicated several projects which will give a boost to the chemicals sector in Gujarat including GACL Plant, Bharuch Underground Drainage and IOCL Dahej Koyali Pipeline. Speaking on the ocassion, the Prime Minister paid tributes to Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away on Monday.

"My relationship with Mulayam Singhji has been very special. As Chief Ministers, when we used to meet, there was a feeling of mutual regard and closeness," he said. Recalling that he had reached to leaders of political parties as BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate, PM Modi said that Mulayam Singh Yadav's words of blessings and advice are still very important to him.

The Prime Minister said that the SP leader maintained his 2013 blessings irrespective of changing times and predicted his return to power in 2019 Lok Sabha elections stating that he carries everyone along. "Today, from this land of Gujarat and from the banks of Maa Narmada pay my respectful homage to respected Mulayam Singhji. I pray to the almighty to grant strength to his family and admirers to bear this unbearable loss," the Prime Minister said. He said that Bharuch has a critical role to play in the development of Gujarat and India.

"Whenever we read the history of India and talk about the future, Bharuch is always discussed with pride. Two major projects related to connectivity have also been initiated today", he said. He said the foundation stone of Bharuch Airport in Ankleshwar has also been laid so that the people here do not have to depend on Baroda or Surat.

Noting that Bharuch district has more industry than some other small states of the country, he said that with the new airport project, the region is bound to take the high road in terms of development. "It is a result of the double-engine government of Narendra-Bhupendra that strives to bring the tasks to completion at a meteoric pace," he said.

"This is the new face of Gujarat. Gujarat, in the last two decades, has transformed from a state lagging in every field to a thriving industrial and agricultural state. With busy ports and a developing coastline, the lives of the tribal and fisherman community got transformed," he said. PM Modi said that due to the hard work of the people of Gujarat, a golden age has started for the youth of the state.

"We should not lose this opportunity by creating an enabling environment free of obstacles, he said. Both policy and intention (Niti and Niyat) are needed for realizing these dreams, he said. The Prime Minster referred to steps taken to boost the development of Bharuch and improvement in the law and order situation.

"Today, children do not know the word, curfew, which was common earlier. Today, our daughters are living with dignity." He said due to long-term planning and leveraging of under-utilized resources, Gujarat has emerged as a manufacturing, industrial and business hub and many world-class facilities have emerged in the state.

The Prime Minister reiterated his call for vocal-for-local to boost Aatmnirbhar Bharat. He appealed for using locally made things during Diwali as they will help the local businesses and artisans

He said that the Indian economy has reached the fifth position from 10th place in 2014. The feat was made more momentous by the fact that India surpassed its erstwhile colonial masters. For this youth, farmers, workers, small and big businesses, and industrialists deserve credit, he said. PM Modi said that COVID-19 pandemic has made the importance of the pharma sector very clear. "Gujarat helped the country a great deal in the war against coronavirus. Gujarat accounts for 25 per cent share of the country's pharma export," he said.

The Prime Minister also recalled the time when some miscreants sought to obstruct the path of development in Bharuch. "When we came to power in 2014 and Gujarat felt the double-engine power of Narendra and Bhupendra, all obstructions were uprooted."

The Prime Minister pointed out the obstructions created by "urban naxals" during the development of the Sardar Sarovar Dam. Referring to the presence of Naxals in Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the Prime Minister heaped praises on the tribal communities of Gujarat who did not let Naxals have any influence in the state.

The Prime Minister cautioned against letting urban-naxal get any foothold in the state. He said tribal youth are getting pilot training and becoming doctors, scientists and lawyers.

The Prime Minister informed that the Adivasi community has contributed immensely to the journey of the development of the state and the country. He said that to honour their contribution the government has declared Janjatiya Gaurav Divas dedicated to the memory of brave tribal freedom fighters on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda who is revered as by tribal communities across the country.

PM Modi noted that the development of Bharuch and Ankleshwar is being carried out on a twin city model like that of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. "People are going to talk about Bharuch and Ankleshwar like they talk about New York and New Jersey", he concluded. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister of Chemical and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya, and Members of Parliament CR Patil and Mansukh Vasava were among those present on the occasion. (ANI)

