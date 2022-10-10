Delhi govt announces 100% waiver on water bills till 31 Dec
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a 100 per cent waiver on water bills till December 31, 2022, in the national capital.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a 100 per cent waiver on water bills till December 31, 2022, in the national capital. The CM further added that the people will be relieved from the outstanding water bills.
Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote, "The government has taken a big decision to provide relief to the people of Delhi from the outstanding water bills. Late fees (late payment surcharge) on outstanding water bills will be 100% waived till December 31, 2022. You can pay your old outstanding bills without worrying about late fees". The Delhi CM has also approved a project that would make the Yamuna pollution-free under which sewers falling in Keshopur and Najafgarh will be cleaned daily and dumped in the Najafgarh drain.
"A very important project has been approved today to make Yamuna pollution free. Under this, 85 MGD sewers falling in Keshopur and Najafgarh will be cleaned daily and dumped in the Najafgarh drain. This will reduce the pollution of Yamuna water by 30%. This step will prove to be very helpful in cleaning the Yamuna", tweeted Kejriwal. He in a series of tweets said that sewage pumping stations will be built on Badli, Nigam Bodh and Mori Gate drain in order to make Yamuna pollution free.
"To clean the water of Yamuna, three more important projects have been approved today - a total of 55 MGD sewage pumping stations will be built on Badli, Nigam Bodh and Mori Gate drain. With this, the dirty water of these drains will not go into the Yamuna", Kejriwal tweeted. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat: AIMIM chief Owaisi slams BJP, calls out RSS chief Bhagwat's Madrasa visit in Delhi
Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today
Police team assaulted, week after woman molested by bouncers in south Delhi club
Huge quantity of illicit liquor seized in Delhi, one arrested
55 sikh, Hindu refugees from Afghanistan reaching Delhi: MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney